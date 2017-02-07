Balanced Grand Rapids Christian tops Wayland

Posted 11:11 PM, February 7, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- James Beck scored 22 points, Seth Milner 19, Duane Washington 17 and Xavier Tillman had 12 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 blocked shots as Grand Rapids Christian stay undefeated with a 94-61 win over Wayland Tuesday night.

