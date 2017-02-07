× ‘Baron the Dog’ to undergo surgery after being found mutilated in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich- The dog who was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his ears and nose cut off is set to undergo surgery.

The Rottweiler-Mix who’s been named Baron was found on January 17 by a passerby who called the Michigan Humane Society. In addition to having his nose and ears cut off, the dog’s tail and back legs were also injured.

On Wednesday, veterinarians from Michigan State University will lead the surgical reconstruction of Baron’s nose and tail. Doctors told The Detroit News the most difficult part of the operation will be the tip of Baron’s nose, which is completely gone. They also told the paper his ears and hocks will not require any reconstructive surgery.

Since Baron was found in Detroit, people from around the world have been contacting the Michigan Humane Society, sending the dog everything from toys to blankets. There have also been several donations made in his name.

After he’s recovered from his injuries and procedures, officials hope to eventually adopt Baron out.

There is now a $40,000 reward being offered to the person(s) responsible for attacking Baron. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan Humane Society at 313-872-3401.