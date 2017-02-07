Betsy DeVos confirmed as Secretary of Education; VP Pence casts deciding vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (AP/WXMI) — The Senate on Tuesday confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as the next Secretary of Education by the narrowest of margins, forcing Vice President Mike Pence to cast a historic vote to break the 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

The vote followed an unprecedented all-night protest by Democrats on the Senate floor speaking in opposition of the West Michigan billionaire.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote against DeVos. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said they feared DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

Despite the win, DeVos emerges bruised from the highly divisive nomination process. She has faced criticism, even ridicule for her stumbles and confusion during her confirmation hearing and scathing criticism from teachers unions and civil rights activists over her support of charter schools and her conservative religious beliefs.

But President Donald Trump remained uncompromising and accused Democrats for seeking to torpedo education progress. In a tweet before the vote, he wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"

DeVos has provided few details about her policy agenda, but she is sure to have a busy job. DeVos will have to weigh in on the implementation of the Every Student Succeeds Act and possibly undo some of the previous administration's regulation initiatives on school accountability and spending, which have been criticized by Republicans as federal overreach. Rules on such things as accountability already have been on hold.

She will have to address several hot-button issues in higher education, such as rising tuition costs, growing student debt and the troubled for-profit colleges, many of which have closed down, leaving students with huge loans and without a good education or job prospects. Observers will pay close attention to how DeVos deals with sexual assault and freedom of speech on campuses.

DeVos will also have to react to Trump's campaign proposal of funneling $20 billion of public funds toward school vouchers.

In addition to DeVos, Republicans hope to confirm a series of other divisive nominees this week: Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general, GOP Rep. Tom Price of Georgia as health secretary and financier Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary.

In each case Democrats intend to use the maximum time allowed under the Senate's arcane rules to debate the nominations, which may result in a late-night votes this week and delay Mnuchin's approval until Saturday.

