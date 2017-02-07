× Congressman says issue prevented some from dialing into telephone town hall

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A telephone town hall with U.S. House Representative Bill Huizenga was marred by a technical glitch.

The congressman posted on his Facebook page Tuesday evening that some people who signed up using cell phones were not able to dial into the forum. He apologized for the inconvenience and said tht he and his staff will try to have more information Wednesday.

Huizenga announced last Friday he would be hosting two telephone town halls with his constituents across the Second Congressional District.

Scores of people have commented on the representative’s Facebook wall that they were disappointed they weren’t able to ask him about his stances on financial and energy regulation.

Otherwise, Huizenga said, the town halls were great.

Huizenga was in the news last week for leading the charge in rolling back a transparency law for energy companies that requires U.S. companies involved in oil, gas, and mineral resource extraction to make public payments they make to foreign countries in which they operate. He suggested that this regulation is a burden on those companies and is an overreach of the Securities and Exchange Commission. His opponents accused him of acting on behalf of an industry with a strong lobby.