Court arguments begin over Trump travel ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Arguments have begun in a U.S. appeals court in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

A panel of judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing Tuesday from the U.S. government and several states that oppose the ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

A court spokesman says it was unlikely that the court would issue a ruling Tuesday.

A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s order last week. Washington state, Minnesota and other states say the appeals court should allow the temporary restraining order to stand as their lawsuit moves through the legal system.

The government is asking the court to restore Trump’s executive order, contending that the president alone has the power to decide who can enter or stay in the United States.