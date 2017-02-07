Crossbid’s new website helps people buy and sell homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's only 40 more days until spring, and just like the weather the real estate market will heat up. That's where Crossbid comes into play with a new website dedicated to helping people sell homes and save money.

Through technology Crossbid has made all the needed forms to sell a home available online. Signatures and negotiations can also be done online so there's no need to pay an agent just to take care of paperwork.

With Crossbid's website, they can help you sell for as little as one percent of the sale price, compared to normal agents who would charge between 6 and 7 percent. Crossbid's system walks you through the whole process, allowing you to get paid more for selling your home.

Once the listing is up, the seller can compare, counter, or accept an offer right from their phone or computer. Then when accepting an offer, the proper documents are sent to the buyer to be filled out.

Interested in buying or selling your home? Email them at realestate@crossbid.com or call 844-414-SALE.