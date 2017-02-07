Democrats stage 24-hour protest as DeVos vote nears

February 7, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to break a 50-50 tie.

The vote planned around 12 noon today will come after Democrats undertook a marathon speaking binge in the overnight hours in a show of opposition to the nominee, Betsy DeVos. DeVos is a wealthy GOP donor who has devoted herself to boosting alternatives to public education, sparking concerns among educators that she won’t be a strong champion for the nation’s public school systems.

Two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have announced plans to oppose DeVos in a Senate split 52-48 between Republicans and Democrats.

2 comments

    • Chris

      Thats right my beloved middle name Obama stopped coal industry from dumping debris in streams that republican leader trump reversed. Not sure why republicans and their dads growing up hate brook trout

      Reply