Deputies search for suspect with outstanding warrants; fleeing scene

Posted 12:06 AM, February 7, 2017, by
Corey Roggow

Corey Roggow

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who fled from officers Monday.

Sheriff Bradley Balk says that deputies were dispatched to the area of Kelly Road near Carpenterson Road on reports of several suspicious vehicles in the area. While they were talking with one of the drivers, another driver ran into a wooded area. Deputies followed and called in a Michigan State Police K9 to help, but they lost the track.

The suspect who ran has been identified as Corey Robert Roggow.  Investigators say that he has several outstanding arrest warrants in St. Joseph County and a suspended driver’s license.  He is known to frequent the Burr Oak area.

Anyone with information on Roggow’s whereabouts should call the St. Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

 

