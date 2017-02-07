× DeVos sworn in as education secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Betsy DeVos has been sworn in as the U.S. education secretary, hours after her nomination was approved by the Senate in a vote that required Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie.

DeVos was sworn in by Pence in a ceremony at the vice president’s ceremonial office. Pence says it was “the easiest vote I ever cast.”

Two Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Democrats to attempt to derail the nomination of the longtime Republican donor and activist.

Pence’s vote was the first by a vice president to break a 50-50 tie on a Cabinet nomination.