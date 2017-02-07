Ex-Western Michigan player says home invasion not his idea

Posted 8:21 PM, February 7, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A former Western Michigan University football player facing armed robbery and home invasion charges has testified the crime was his co-defendant’s idea.

Nineteen-year-old Ronald George of Pittsburgh testified Tuesday in Kalamazoo County District Court in a preliminary examination for 18-year-old Bryson White of Mason, Ohio. The two were due to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They’re accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman at her Kalamazoo apartment last August.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports  both men waived preliminary examinations last fall and were bound over to stand trial, but White’s case was remanded to district court for a preliminary examination after a plea agreement wasn’t reached before a deadline.

White’s preliminary examination will continue Feb. 14.

