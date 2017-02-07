BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- The Ferris State men's basketball team hasn't lost since early December, now the Bulldogs have climbed into the nations top 25 and have hopes reaching the school record for consecutive wins in a season.
Ferris State rides 15-game winning streak to top 25 ranking
-
Ferris State Volleyball Advances To NCAA Regional Semifinals With Quarterfinal Sweep
-
Ferris State Advances To Third Round Of NCAA Playoffs For First Time Since 1995
-
Ferris St. falls to NW Missouri St. in national semifinals
-
Ferris State Football Opens Division II Playoffs With Big Win Over Midwestern State
-
Ferris State Men’s Hoops Win 14 Straight
-
-
Ferris State Women Fall to SVSU, 71-64
-
Grand Valley getting ready for playoff rematch with rival Ferris State
-
King’s Putback Lifts Ferris State Men’s Basketball To League-Opening Victory
-
Ferris State preparing for first trip to semifinals since 1995
-
Ferris State Volleyball hosts Regional Tournament
-
-
Ferris State and Grand Valley State Ready for Regional Final Clash
-
GVSU women roll Ferris State
-
Ferris State beats GVSU for 13th straight win