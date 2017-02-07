Focus on yourself at the Women’s Mindfulness Retreat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Often we focus so much on what's going on in our lives that we forget to focus on ourselves. For women who need a weekend to escape and rejuvenate, Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is offering a special retreat in the spring.

Finding Balance and Ease in a Chaotic World Through Mindfulness, Nature, and Food: A Women's Weekend Retreat offers women the chance to renew their spirit using mindfulness, learning gentle movement practices that deepen breath and reduce stress, and refresh their outlook by enjoying nature. There will also be an opportunity to take a fresh look at food and its nourishing qualities with meals and cooking classes taught by Chef Paul.

The women's retreat is happening March 24 through 26.

Sign up by Friday, February 24 at 5 p.m., participants will receive $30 off registration costs.

For those interested in learning more about the retreat, there will be an informational meeting on Thursday, February 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Participants can head over to the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute to ask questions, partake in a mindfulness session, and enjoy refreshments.

There is limited seating, so make sure to go online to reserve a spot, or call (269) 721-4190.