Former Howell teacher sentenced for receiving child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A former Howell school teacher was sentenced Tuesday for receiving child pornography last year.

Duane Millar, 60, of East Lansing, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge, in a press release.

Millar was found to have over 40,000 images of child porn dating back to 2004, which included “depictions of sadomasochistic conduct.”

After his seven years in prison, Millar will also have to serve seven years of supervised release and must contribute $5,000 to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act Fund. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that there was no evidence that Millar had any inappropriate sexual contact with his students, but some images of his students had been digitally manipulated with the pornographic images.