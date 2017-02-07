Godwin Heights remains unbeaten with win over Calvin Christian

WYOMING, Mich -- Godwin Heights used a 26 point 3rd quarter blow open the game with Calvin Christian Tuesday night, the Wolverines went on to win 79-56 and remained unbeaten on the season.
