GoFundMe page set up for woman shot during Kalamazoo crime spree

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A GoFundMe page has been set up for a woman shot during an alleged car jacking and ensuing crime spree.

Investigators say on January 24th Matthew Steppenwolf started a fire at a home off East G Avenue in Cooper Township after he robbed a Citgo gas station earlier in the day. Following that fire, they say he went to a home off Monterey Drive where he got into some kind of

altercation with a family and allegedly shot Betty Jo Brewer in the chest.

“He pointed a shotgun at her and told her to leave the keys in the vehicle and get out,” police said about the incident. “She took the keys out of the ignition, exited it and the suspect tried to pull the keys from her hand and began punching her in the face, which caused her to fall to the ground.”

Steppenwolf was charged with Armed Robbery, Car Jacking and Arson.

You can help with Betty Jo Brewer’s medical costs by clicking here.

Betty wrote of her experience: