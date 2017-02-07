Lake Effect Fringe Festival brings local quality theater to Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dog Story Theater loves to put on quality shows for the West Michigan community, but they can't do that without your help.

The theater is currently hosting the Lake Effect Fringe Festival, where local actors come together to perform many shows and workshops for the community to enjoy.

Local actors and theater troupes will be performing plays like "God of Carnage", "36 Questions", "The Whole Vine Yards", and a variety of music and acting workshops.

"God of Carnage" will be playing at Dog Story Theater on the following dates and times:

February 10 and 11 at 8 p.m.

February 12 at 3 p.m.

Tickets cost between $8 and $14.

For more show listings and times for the festival, click here. Or if you'd like to make a donation for the Lake Effect Fringe Festival, click here.