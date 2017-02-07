Lowell wrestling ready to make a run at 4th straight state championship

LOWELL, Mich -- The Lowell wrestling team has won six state titles including the last three in division two.  As the state tournament is set to start on Wednesday the Red Arrows are the number one ranked teams and favorites to make it four in a row.  Lowell knows it will wear a target on it's back and it's just fine with that.

