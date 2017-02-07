Michigan elementary student suspended for threatening teacher online

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Officials say an elementary school student in suburban Detroit has been suspended after threatening in a social media post to shoot a teacher.

WXYZ-TV reports the Jan. 31 post was made outside of school hours on Snapchat by a fourth grader at Poupard Elementary in Harper Woods.

Grosse Pointe Public School System’s Superintendent Gary Niehaus says the student admitted to making the post to the school’s principal, who alerted the child’s parents and Harper Woods police. Niehaus says the child didn’t have access to a gun at home, but they took the threat seriously.

Niehaus says the child was upset over a classroom assignment.

Niehaus says “We all want to make sure our kids are safe and in this case, that our teachers and faculty are safe” from threats.