New restaurant announced for El Barrio location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The open location of the former El Barrio restaurant is not staying vacant for long.

Julia White with Mainstreet Ventures tells FOX 17 that Palio Ristorante will be moving in to the location at 545 Michigan Street NE. El Barrio closed abruptly last week.

Palio Ristorante is a longtime Ann Arbor restaurant that was looking to expand into Grand Rapids.

The location will be renovated to give it an Italian restaurant look. The restaurant will feature Tuscan menu items like pizza, fettucine and lasagna. The location will include their own herb garden and will serve craft beer and cocktails.

Mainstreet Ventures owns 19 restaurants in five states, including three Ann Arbor locations, and the Stillwater Grill in Brighton and Okemos. The Grand Rapids location will start taking applications for employment on March 19.