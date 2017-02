× Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder in Utah

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder in Utah.

Police at the Marshall post received a tip that Reyfus Graves was working at a car dealership detailing cars and was wanted for attempted homicide in Emery County Utah. Police found him at the dealership and took him into custody Tuesday morning.

Graves is currently in the Branch County jail awaiting extradition to Utah.