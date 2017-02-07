Police search for suspect stealing purses from local hospitals

Photo Gallery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are looking for a the suspect who’s been stealing women’s purses and using their credit cards at local retailers.
On Tuesday, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance photos of the possible suspect to their Facebook page. They say it’s an ongoing problem and are asking for help from the public.
If you have any information, call police or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.
1 Comment
Old Bob
Let’s not forget, black lives matter. Without the young black man who parent did such a great job of raising him, what would the Police Department have to do.