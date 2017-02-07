Rep. Justin Amash to host town hall meeting in Grand Rapids

Posted 11:42 AM, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:57PM, February 7, 2017
Amash – Rep – Justin – On Fox News

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich) will host a town hall meeting in Grand Rapids this week.

It will be Thursday February 9 from 6 to 7 pm at City High Middle School. It’s located at 1720 Plainfield Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

The event is open to the public.

Amash held a town hall meeting last month in Grand Rapids that exceeded the seating capacity of the venue and several people had to be turned away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment