“Self Love” Valentine’s Day gifts

Everyone has that special someone they need to treat on Valentine's Day, and that person is you!

Emily Richett from Richett Media brought some great gadgets to help treat yourself with, to celebrate you during the season of love.

Yoga Trapeze- $99

Hangs on any sound structure like a door frame, tree branch, playground structure, etc.

Good for flexibility, strength, and balance training.

Not sure you'll like it? Yoga Trapeze lets you try it for 30 days for just $1! Don't like it? You can send it back.

Agg Coddler- Starting at $20

Use the Agg Coddler to make a delectable dish or snack for one, whether it's egg based, or a dessert.

First, butter the inside of the cup to add flavor to the egg, then add other ingredients and stir. Put Agg Coddler in boiling water for 10 minutes, then enjoy the meal!

Mastery Journal- $27

Having trouble breaking a nasty habit or struggling to reach a goal? The Mastery Journal helps you master productivity, discipline, and focus in just 100 days.

Write down goals, daily struggles, failures, and more.

The more money given to the kick-starter, the more bonus items you'll get along with the journal.

Image Skincare- Prices vary by product