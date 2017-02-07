Tips needed to find toy thief in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Silent Observer has released a surveillance photo of a suspected toy thief in Grand Rapids.

The crime-fighting organization is posting a daily “caught-in-the-act” photo of alleged wrongdoings in the area.

Monday’s post was a man who is suspect of stealing four games from the Toy Shelf in Woodland Mall on January 22nd. Kentwood Police are looking for tips in identifying the suspect.

If you know this person, call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or leave a tip on their webpage. Silent Observer does offer rewards for tips that lead to arrests.