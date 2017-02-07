Tips needed to find toy thief in West Michigan

Posted 9:39 AM, February 7, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Silent Observer has released a surveillance photo of a suspected toy thief in Grand Rapids.

The crime-fighting organization is posting a daily “caught-in-the-act” photo of alleged wrongdoings in the area.

Monday’s post was a man who is suspect of stealing four games from the Toy Shelf in Woodland Mall on January 22nd.  Kentwood Police are looking for tips in identifying the suspect.

If you know this person, call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or leave a tip on their webpage. Silent Observer does offer rewards for tips that lead to arrests.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s