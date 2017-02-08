× At least 5 hurt in tightrope plunge at Florida circus

(Fox News) – Several performers rehearsing for the final act of a circus show in Florida suddenly lost their balance on the tightrope and fell some 25 feet on Wednesday, officials confirmed, calling the plunge “a tragedy.”

Five performers, four with “substantial injuries,” were rushed to nearby hospitals in the Sarasota area, according to rescuers. They said the world-famous tightrope walker Nik Wallenda of the Flying Wallendas was practicing with the group but was not hurt.

The group was practicing a pyramid trick inside the tent at the University Town Center in Sarasota, Circus Arts Conservatory co-founder Pedro Reis said. The Bradenton Herald initially reported the high wire collapsed, citing Manatee County Public Safety, but Reis said that was not the case.

“We had a terrible accident,” he told reporters. He predicted it could take months for the the injured performers to recover.

Worried familiy members rushed to the circus tent. One woman exclaimed, “That’s my mom who fell off,” Fox 13 reported.

Reis defended his circus performers, saying they “push the limit” like NASCAR or Formula One racers.

The show, entitled “Synergy,” was scheduled to have its first performance this Friday. Reis said the circus had a Plan B in place, adding, “The show must go on.”

The show advertised itself as featuring “an impressive array of international circus stars.” It was scheduled to run through March 5.

Nik Wallenda made headlines in recent years with daring tightrope walks at landmarks including Niagara Falls and two Chicago skyscrapers.