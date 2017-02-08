Dog found mutilated in Detroit undergoes reconstructive surgery

Baron shortly after he was found in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich– The dog who was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his ears and nose cut off underwent reconstructive surgery on Wednesday.

The dog, who’s been named Baron, was found on January 17 by a passerby who notified the Michigan Humane Society. In addition to the injuries to his nose and ears, he also had damage to his tail and back legs.

On Wednesday, a veterinary team led by doctors from Michigan State University managed to cover Baron’s nasal passage and shorten and suture his tail. Doctors say the Rottweiler-Mix “came through with flying colors and is now resting comfortably.”

Doctors operating on Baron. February 8, 2017

Officials told The Detroit News Baron’s ears and legs will not require any reconstructive surgery.

Since Baron was found, he’s received gifts and well-wishes from around the world. A number of donations have also been made in his name.

After Baron has recovered from his injuries and surgeries, officials hope to eventually adopt him out.

Baron smiling with some of his new toys (Courtesy: Michigan Humane Society)

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking for the person(s) who attacked the dog. A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to those responsible. Anyone with information in the case can call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401.

 

 

