Famed jazz musician Anat Cohen performing with local high school jazz bands

Posted 1:01 PM, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:00PM, February 8, 2017

World famous clarinetist and saxophonist, Anat Cohen, will be performing live in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.

Thanks to the Michigan State University Federal Credit Union donating $1 million to the MSU Jazz Department, the school can bring world class jazz musicians to the mitten state to mentor kids. Anat Cohen happens to be one of those musicians, who will be making various stops at schools across the state to encourage students the importance and passion of music.

On Wednesday, February 8, she'll be performing alongside the MSU Jazz Octets, Northview High School and Rockford High School jazz bands. The performance will be held at the Northview Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

The event is free to the public but there is limited seating, so be sure to get there early.

Watch the video above to get a sample of Anat Cohen's music.

