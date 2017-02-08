Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're talking about a serious February Frenzy at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.

For select days in February rooms are only $95 a night, which includes water park passes plus one large cheese or pepperoni pizza. There are only 50 rooms available for the listed dates, so make sure you make a reservation right away!

On February 17 and 18 Soaring Eagle will be celebrating Valentine's Day. Kids can make cupid arrow and love bug crafts in the lobby, plus there will be story time with Nokomis.

For the adults, Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has you covered. They have three package deals to make your weekend extra memorable. Deals include food, drink and spa credits, plus special gift bags.

Even though Valentine's Day is coming up, it's never too early to start making plans for spring break. On March 24 for their "Once Upon a Spring Break" event there will be appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and other fun characters. The packages include hotel rooms, dining credits, and water park passes.

Actor and stand-up comedian Chris Tucker is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on April 22. Tucker is best known for playing the role of detective James Carter in the "Rush Hour" film series. Tickets are now on sale and start at $34.

Journey, one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, are making their way to Soaring Eagle Casino this summer! On June 24, Journey, along with special guest Asia, will be playing some of the best-known songs in modern music. Journey started back in 1973 and have since earned 19 Top 40 Singles and 25 gold and platinum albums. Tickets are currently on sale for these shows.