Gov. Snyder to propose spending plan to Michigan lawmakers
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is poised to propose a state spending plan that would save money to prepare for looming budget pressures and include modest funding increases for education and public safety.
The Republican will unveil his $50 billion-plus budget proposal to lawmakers Wednesday.
At a time GOP legislators want an income tax cut, he will instead call for setting aside $260 million in Michigan’s savings account to grow it to $1 billion. State budget director Al Pscholka told The Associated Press Tuesday it’s “good conservative budgeting” to save “one-time” tax revenues and pay down debt.
Snyder also could again ask for increased spending on water and other infrastructure across Michigan in the wake of Flint’s water crisis. A similar proposal was largely abandoned in last year’s budget negotiations.
Little Mary
First, you really need to learn how to use transitive verbs. Second, If Mr. Pscholka thinks that Governor Geek is going to save money, and not waste it on our resident sinkhole, Detroit, he’s delusional.