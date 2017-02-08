Healthy and simple food substitutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is Bake For Family Fun Month as well as Heart Month, so what better way to celebrate than making healthy meals for the family?

There are some great heart healthy do-it-yourself options that can be swapped in when creating yummy meals or treats. Here's a couple you can try.

First, there's the baking staple of butter. It's in so many recipes, so how can it be avoided? Try replacing half of the butter in cake recipes with apple sauce.

When it comes to cookies, replace half the butter with avocado, which also makes them softer and chewier.

Black bean puree can be a substitute for flour in recipes because it can reduce calories and add fiber to any yummy treat. If the recipe calls for a cup of clour, try swapping it with a cup of black bean puree!

One of the best ways to cut unhealthy fat out of a recipe is to replace canola oil with Greek yogurt. Just add 3/4 cup of yogurt for every cup of oil that would have been put in the recipe. This is great for pastries like cakes, breads and cookies.