GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jimmy Howard, making his 2nd rehab start with the Griffins, was forced to leave the game in the third period after making a sprawling save for what Griffins coach Todd Nelson called "precautionary" reasons.

Howard stopped 16 of the 17 shots he faced as the Griffins beat the Manitoba Moose 4-1.

Howard was supposed to travel with the Griffins to Iowa this weekend but the team will wait and see before deciding on his next move.