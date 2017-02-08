Live – Betsy DeVos at Dept. of Education – 2pm

Kalamazoo bar recognized in Playboy Magazine

Posted 1:48 PM, February 8, 2017, by
Photo from Kalamazoo Beer Exchange Facebook page

Photo from Kalamazoo Beer Exchange Facebook page

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo bar has landed on an interesting national list.

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange has landed on Playboy Magazine’s list of Weirdest Theme Bars in America.

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange, 211 E. Water Street, uses a Wall Street theme and the prices of beer fluctuates throughout your visit, based on demand.

The post reads:

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange:  Channel DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street to cash in on cheap beer. Prices oscillate just like the stock exchange, so make sure to watch the huge screen displaying all 28 beers on tap to nab your deal. To boot, there’s occasional market crashes to keep the happy hour that much happier. 

To read the whole story, you’ll have to Google it yourself, so determine if you are allowed at your workplace.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s