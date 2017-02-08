× Kalamazoo bar recognized in Playboy Magazine

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo bar has landed on an interesting national list.

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange has landed on Playboy Magazine’s list of Weirdest Theme Bars in America.

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange, 211 E. Water Street, uses a Wall Street theme and the prices of beer fluctuates throughout your visit, based on demand.

The post reads:

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange: Channel DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street to cash in on cheap beer. Prices oscillate just like the stock exchange, so make sure to watch the huge screen displaying all 28 beers on tap to nab your deal. To boot, there’s occasional market crashes to keep the happy hour that much happier.

To read the whole story, you’ll have to Google it yourself, so determine if you are allowed at your workplace.