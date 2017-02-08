× Kalamazoo Co. renames patrol boat for WMU Broncos

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – After a year where all of Kalamazoo was “rowing the boat” it seems only fitting that the Kalamazoo County Sheriff Boat honors the Western Michigan University football team.

The Marine Division boat was renamed “Bronco 1” at a Tuesday ceremony recognizing the Western Michigan Broncos undefeated season and trip to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution unanimously honoring the team for the leadership and bringing recognition to the community.

Athletics Director Kathy Beauregard accepted the award with representatives from the football team.