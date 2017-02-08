MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Muskegon Lumberjacks made a trade for forward Austin Alger Monday and Wednesday he skated with the team for the first time saying he is ready to help the team in anyway he can.
New acquisition Austin Alger ready to help the Lumberjacks
