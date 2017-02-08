× Parking lot across street from GR Downtown Market proposed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is proposing a new parking lot amid concerns that space is running thin.

The city Planning Commission will hear a proposal February 23 to pave the lot across the street from the Downtown Market at 36 McConnell SW. It’s currently a gravel parking lot.

The proposed lot will be paved and is intended to be for short/midterm use until development occurs. It has a projected capacity of 293 total parking spots.

READ: Application for proposed surface lot.

Several downtown lots will soon be closed for new developments, including a movie theater. To address these concerns, the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce held a meeting Wednesday morning where businesses complained that there’s never enough parking and new parking isn’t built fast enough.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. suggests people should find alternatives to driving to work, like shuttling in or carpooling. They say there’s plenty of options for getting into the city that would prevent it from being a “parking-only downtown.”