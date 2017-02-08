Police: children taken in parental kidnapping

Posted 1:44 AM, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:47AM, February 8, 2017
Scottie Hall Jr., 8

Hailey Hall, 12

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police say two children are missing, after their parents took them against a court order.

Hailey Hall, 12 and Scottie Hall Jr., 8 went missing just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday; police say they were placed in protective custody and then foster care earlier in the day.

Scottie Allen Hall, 34

Courtney Gibson, 27

The parents, Scottie Allen Hall, 34 and Courtney Gibson, 27, allegedly took the children from an address on Nate Wells Sr. Drive and may be headed for Indiana.

They may be driving a tan 2001 Lincoln four door sedan with an Indiana plate that reads XLL 123.

Anyone who sees the children, parents, or vehicle is asked to call police immediately at  269-983-3060.

