Puppies dumped out of vehicle along highway in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich– Three pit bull puppies are receiving medical attention after being found near I-94 in Detroit Wednesday morning.

The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue says the dogs were dumped out of a vehicle. They were later found by a DTE employee who turned around after noticing a plastic bin moving alongside the road.

The three puppies were taken to the rescue where one of the began vomiting blood and pieces of plastic. All three puppies have since tested positive for Parvovirus which is a highly contagious viral disease that affects the intestinal tract and attacks the white blood cells.

The animals, who are believed to be about 12 weeks old, are now being treated for the virus.

A fundraising page has been set up to help pay for the puppies’ care.

The rescue has named the dogs Pooh, Piglet and Tigger.

Once they recover, the rescue hopes to put them up for adoption.