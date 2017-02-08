Sheriff: Ottawa Co. couple tried to entice teens for sex

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Ottawa County couple has been charged with trying to entice two 16-years-olds for sex.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says Anuj and Leslie Chopra allegedly tried to entice two 16-year-olds to engage in sexual activities for money. They surrendered to authorities Wednesday.

Investigators have charged Anuj, 41, with Human Trafficking. Leslie, 42, has been charged with Using a Computer to Commit a Crime and Distributing Sexually Explicit Materials to Minors. She allegedly tried to communicate with a 16-year-old to entice him for sexual acts with her.

Investigators say the investigation began in the last month when a parent approached a deputy and expressed her concerns about the suspect’s behavior. They say it does not appear that any sexual acts were completed with any of the minors involved at this time.

Investigators say that the couple became acquainted with the victims through their 16-year-old daughter. They have been released on bond.

Detectives are still investigating the case and anyone with more information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.