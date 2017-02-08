Speciation Artisan Ales offering exclusive beers
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich – Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the beer-lover in your life?
Speciation Artisan Ales boasts unique, small batch sour and farmhouse beers with their one-day-only releases.
FOX 17’s Annie Szatkowski got a behind the scenes look.
Releases are every second Saturday of the month from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with the next release on February 11th.
Tickets sell out quickly and there's a 6 bottle limit per ticket.
To purchase tickets and learn more, visit their Facebook Page.