Speciation Artisan Ales offering exclusive beers

COMSTOCK  PARK, Mich –  Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the beer-lover in your life?

Speciation Artisan Ales boasts unique, small batch sour and farmhouse beers with their one-day-only releases.

FOX 17’s Annie Szatkowski got a behind the scenes look.

Releases are every second Saturday of the month from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. with the next release on February 11th.

Tickets sell out quickly and there's a 6 bottle limit per ticket.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit their Facebook Page.

 

 

