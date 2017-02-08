Stacy London shows off new Meijer fashions for women all ages and sizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stacy London has teamed up with Meijer to help shape their on-trend women's clothing line. She stopped by the Morning Mix to show off some of her latest fashions and trends.

London is one of America's foremost style experts, and is best known as the co-host of TLC's "What Not to Wear." On her show, she witnessed people who would go out every day sporting everything from tutus to fairy wings. At the end of the day, she would teach people how to tone it down, but not lose their identity with their new style.

By teaming up with the Meijer Style team, she wants to give women the chance to have stylish clothes that fit their personality, without breaking the bank.

“There’s a common misbelief that trends only look good on a specific body type or are limited to youth," London explains. "There are no limits. You can wear a trend regardless of your age or body type. I love helping women connect the dots.”

These items are now available at all Meijer locations.