Teen wounded in shooting near Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting on Grand Rapids’ southwest side.

The shooting happened just after noon in the vicinity of Buchanan Elementary School on Brown Street SW. School officials called police after they heard gunfire.

A 15-year-old teen has been wounded in the foot. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Buchanan Elementary is currently on lock down as police comb the area looking for the suspect. They say the shooting did not take place at the school.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.