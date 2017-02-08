The Right Place projects more growth for West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Thousands of better paying jobs and continued growth are coming to the area according to The Right Place, Inc., in their three-year strategic economic plan.

The organization, which is in charge of expanding business and investment, revealed their strategic plan for the future at a private investors breakfast Wednesday. Birgit Klohs, CEO and President of The Right Place Inc. and recent inductee into the West Michigan Business Hall of Fame for Women, is forecasting positive movement for the region through 2019.

“We are still about retention, expansion, and attraction of jobs,” Klohs said. “We promised you that we will continue to deliver on the promise of jobs, investment, payroll and a community that continues to thrive. Please join us in doing that because we can’t do it alone.”

The game plan is to retain and create 4,200 jobs in three years, invest in regional infrastructure like roads, railways, and port services while creating work-ready talent in an ever-changing market. However, coupled with growth are growing pains, including the automation of jobs and a lacking inventory in the housing market. Even so, Klohs believes West Michigan is a growing mid-sized market learning how to thrive in a global market.

“We turned a mid-size city in the midwest, in cold weather, and turned it into a really darn good hot spot,” Klohs said.