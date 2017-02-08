Wyoming police plan for traffic at Chick-fil-A

WYOMING, Mich. – The grand opening of the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Wyoming at an already busy intersection could cause traffic problems this weekend.

The restaurant is at 54th Street near the U.S. 131 exit and in the parking lot of Meijer, which also includes Chili’s, Panera, Belle Tire, and a gas station.

Wyoming Police are barricading the left hand turn from 54th Street into the Meijer parking lot. Westbound 54th Street traffic will be routed to Clyde Park Avenue and directed to turn left and then go around the Meijer parking lot. Traffic coming off of southbound US-131 for westbound 54th will also follow that route.

The restaurant opens for business Thursday morning.