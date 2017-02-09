$3 pour overs at Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. on Thursdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many people coffee is considered a staple for their morning routine, but for the owners and employees at Ferris Coffee and Nut Company it's more than just a beverage, coffee is an experience.

Ferris Coffee and Nut Company has been established in Michigan since 1924. For nearly 100 years, they've been brewing specialty coffee and gourmet nuts. They have more than 150 varieties of specialty coffees, gourmet roasted nuts, chocolates, candies, and trail mixes.

Ferris works to provide the community with the finest plant-grown products, allowing coffee lovers to experience new flavors from all around the world.

Baristas at Ferris say the best way to experience their coffee is with their pour over brews, where hot water is poured over coffee grounds to create one cup of coffee. While this is a lengthier process of making coffee, it brings out more flavor from the coffee grounds, so each cup of coffee will taste slightly different from the last.

Ferris always encourages coffee lovers to try new brews, so every Thursday they sell all of their pour over brews for $3.

Ferris Coffee and Nuts Company has locations at 227 Winter Avenue Northwest, and 40 Pearl Street Northwest in downtown Grand Rapids.

