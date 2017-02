Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a new place to try a hot and cheesy slice of pizza? To celebrate National Pizza Day, Gino from Carlo's Italian Pizzeria, brought in some of their most popular pizzas and taught Leigh Ann and Todd how to toss pizza dough.

Carlo's Italian Pizzeria is located at 3150 Plainfield Avenue inside Plainfield Plaza. Order online or call (616) 364-4900.