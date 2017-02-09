× Deals and freebies to celebrate National Pizza Day!

Whether it’s supreme or plain cheese, deep dish or thin-crust, there are many ways to celebrate National Pizza Day, which is February 9th.

Offers.com has a list of deals and freebies of which you can take advantage!

In West Michigan, Chuck E Cheese lets you take $2 off any large pizza with this printable coupon.

Domino’s celebrates with one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Two large two-topping pizzas with cheese bread for $25.99.

Medium two-topping Handmade Pan Pizzas for $8.99.

XL one-topping Brooklyn Style Pizza for $12.99.

Hungry Howies offers a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99.

All month-long, Papa John’s is offering 50% off regular price pizzas, 40% off all online orders and XL three-topping pizza for $10.

Papa Murphy’s has four great pizza deals:

Online Only! $2 off any Large Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2 off any large pizza now through March 31

All Meat Large Pizza $9

Online Only! $3 off any Family Size Pizza Select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3 off any family size pizza now through March 31

Heartbaker Heart Shaped Pizzas $8. Available February 6-14.

Pilot Flying J is offering a free slice of pizza.

If you prefer Pizza Hut, as an Amazon Alexa user, you can ask Alexa “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30% off your carryout or delivery order.