WASHINGTON, D.C. – New Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos shared her first day on the job on Twitter Wednesday.

The West Michigan native took selfies with staff and met students who were visiting from Houston.

Getting to know the incredible @usedgov team. A true honor to join them! Look forward to meeting each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/Go28bE1Gg9 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 8, 2017

These awesome students from Houston, here to discuss their group project on improving education, got an added bonus: meeting @BetsyDeVos. pic.twitter.com/ne57EaTcSM — US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 9, 2017

Day 1 on the job is done, but we’re only getting started. Now where do I find the pencils? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/0vRKF1opE9 — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) February 9, 2017

She also addressed her staff in a public forum.