× EGR Movies in the Park up for vote

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It may be one of the coldest days of the winter, but start thinking about what movies you’d like to see outside at Movies in the Park in East Grand Rapids this summer.

The East Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has set up an online survey to get the public’s input into what movies to show. You are asked to vote for your top two selections. Movies will be shown June 9, July 14, August 11 and September 8.

To vote, click here.