Enjoy high-energy comedy shows with Pop Scholars

In need of a good laugh, or in need of a unique date idea for Valentine's Day? Head down to the Wealthy Theatre and check out the popular improv troupe, Pop Scholars.

Pop Scholars is a four-man, fast-paced improv team from Grand Rapids. Since 2009, they've been doing improvisational comedy and performed all across the Midwest. They even have a show at Grand Rapids Laughfest every year.

Pop Scholars will be performing in West Michigan at the following dates and times:

Friday, February 10, Wealthy Theatre at 8 p.m.

Friday, February 17, Long Road Distillers at 9 p.m.

Friday, March 10, Wealthy Theatre at 8 p.m.

For more information on shows and to buy tickets, visit PopScholars.com.