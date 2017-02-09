Hearing postponed for Kalamazoo mass shooting suspect

Posted 3:53 PM, February 9, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A hearing in the Kalamazoo mass shooting case that was scheduled for Friday has been delayed.

A new date for the evidentiary hearing in the case of Jason Dalton has not yet been set, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said in a release.

Dalton is accused of killing six people and injuring two others during a shooting rampage while driving for Uber.  His attorney filed intentions to present a defense of insanity.

The Friday hearing was to determine if Dalton’s statements could be admitted into the trial.

